Labor Day Sale: 4K Ultra HD Action Cam bundle, just $49.99

Have you ever considered picking up an action cam to take with you on kayak trips, hikes, bike rides, or other activities? They’re awesome gadgets, especially when 4K, but they can get expensive. If you’re not careful, you could spend hundreds of dollars before you know it.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a terrific Labor Day deal on the 4K Ultra HD Action Cam, an affordable alternative to the likes of GoPro. Priced only $49.99, the camera comes with a number of mounts, a waterproof case, and other accessories.

Designed to go anywhere you will, the camera can be attached to your car, your bike, your helmet – anywhere you’re going extreme. Whether it’s high definition, 4K video, or 12-megapixel pictures, this one offers it all up.

Features

4K recording ability & 12 MP still photo resolution gives you crystal clear imaging

Built-in WiFi & companion app allow for screen mirroring on your smartphone

Waterproof casing is rated for up to 98 feet deep

Wireless wrist remote lets you remotely take pictures from up to 33 feet away

Variety of mounts & accessories let you mount the camera virtually anywhere

Where to Buy

Purchase the 4K Ultra HD Action Cam for only $49.99 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced around $90, we’re discounting it by some 22% for a limited time.

