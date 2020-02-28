Stop fighting over cables! 5-in-1 FamilyCharger puts an end to the struggle

Quit bickering over who gets access to the charger or outlet

We’ve all been there. Family members, spouses, co-workers, or friends battling for control of the charging cable. “What’s your battery at?” is uttered all too often in most homes.

Working on the couch at night, you want to charge your phone or tablet. Your loved one, sitting next to you, wants to charge their phone. And then there’s the portable power bank that needs to be juiced up in time for the weekend getaway.

Stop complaining and fighting over control of the power outlet. Stop plugging and un-plugging cables. Go with an all-in-one solution like the 5-in-1 FamilyCharger, on sale for just $75, and you’ll never have to argue again.

The 5-in-1 FamilyCharger, along with its 52-watt power supply, is a 5-armed hydra of a device with connectors for three Lightning-powered devices, a micro-USB plug, and a USB-C port. Something for everyone. At the same time.

Unlike other multi-charge cords that lead back to a single USB port into the power supply, the 5-in-1 FamilyCharger gives each device its own dedicated power line. Independent copper braided cables provide up to 12 watts of power to each connector individually, so no one gets the short end (slow cable) of the stick.

The 5-in-1 FamilyCharger has a cable that’s a very generous 9 feet long so it’s easily no matter where you plug it in. And best of all, it’s even Apple MFi-certified, a first of its kind distinction for such a device.

Whether you’ve got five family members, co-workers, or just need to keep your arsenal of tech charged, the FamilyCharger is a solid answer to the persistent problem. All for just $75 right now.

