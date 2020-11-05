    This 7-inch Wi-Fi tablet is a good option for younger users, just $80

    AndroidGuys
    Tablets are a wonderful tool and great companion for work, home, and school use. But as nice and powerful as they can be, they can be paired with a hefty price tag. Do you need all of that just so your child can get started on reading and casual games? We submit you do not.

    Swing by the AG Deals Store today and you’ll find that we have a 7-inch tablet that’s on sale for just $79.95. It’s not overly powerful or feature-rich, but you won’t necessarily need that for Angry Birds, YouTube videos, and learning to read.

    Tablet Features

    • 7″ Touch Screen. Provides good viewing & browsing quality
    • Quad-Core A33. An effiient & extremely powerful processor
    • 2MP Dual Cameras. Good quality photos & videos
    • Wi-Fi. Go online anywhere via a wireless network or hotspot
    • Bluetooth. Easy access & sharing of files
    • Up to 5-hour battery life. Enjoy long-time browsing & streaming

    Ready to pick up one of these tablets for your home? Hurry, and take advantage of the 60% discount so you can order yours for just $80 while the offer lasts.

