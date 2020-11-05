This 7-inch Wi-Fi tablet is a good option for younger users, just $80

Tablets are a wonderful tool and great companion for work, home, and school use. But as nice and powerful as they can be, they can be paired with a hefty price tag. Do you need all of that just so your child can get started on reading and casual games? We submit you do not.

Swing by the AG Deals Store today and you’ll find that we have a 7-inch tablet that’s on sale for just $79.95. It’s not overly powerful or feature-rich, but you won’t necessarily need that for Angry Birds, YouTube videos, and learning to read.

Tablet Features

7″ Touch Screen. Provides good viewing & browsing quality

Provides good viewing & browsing quality Quad-Core A33. An effiient & extremely powerful processor

An effiient & extremely powerful processor 2MP Dual Cameras. Good quality photos & videos

Good quality photos & videos Wi-Fi. Go online anywhere via a wireless network or hotspot

Go online anywhere via a wireless network or hotspot Bluetooth. Easy access & sharing of files

Easy access & sharing of files Up to 5-hour battery life. Enjoy long-time browsing & streaming

Buy Yours Today

Ready to pick up one of these tablets for your home? Hurry, and take advantage of the 60% discount so you can order yours for just $80 while the offer lasts.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.