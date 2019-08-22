Become a cyber security and IT pro for just $39

Gigantic bundle of training spans 12 courses for just over $3 each

For all the differences found in countries like America, Russia, and China, there’s one thing that is becoming increasingly important for all of them – cyber security. They, like any and all other countries around the world, are in dire need of professionals in the space.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Take, for instance, this report from China Daily who advises:

Data from the Cyberspace Administration of China last year suggested the country currently lacks more than 700,000 cybersecurity professionals. That number is expected to double by 2020.

You can imagine it’s just as important here in the US with all of the looming threats of cyber warfare, election interference, and other privacy concerns.

Everybody needs help, so training such as The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle is vital. Right now, AndroidGuys Deals has slashed the price on this collection down to just $39, over 97 percent off the regular price.

This package brings together 12 courses including more than 114 hours of training that covers all approaches to cyber security and IT, including ethical hacking, SQL injection, penetration testing, cloud security, and much more.

Not only does the bundle offer nearly 900 lessons, but it’s also designed to help you pass critical tests the first time you sit. The 12 courses featured include:

Ethical Hacking From Scratch to Advanced Techniques

GSEC Certification: Security Essentials

The Art of Exploitation Course

SQL Injection

The Complete Ethical Hacking Certification Course

CISSP Exam Preparation Training Course

Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking Project from A to Z

Certified Cloud Security Professional: CCSP

CISM: Certified Information Security Manager

CISA: Certified Information Systems Auditor

CompTIA Security+ Certification

CompTIA CSA+ & Certified Cyber Security Analyst

Availability

Normally valued at more than $1,400 for the full collection, AndroidGuys readers can snag the deal for just $39 right now. That’s a dozen courses for just over $3 a piece. There are more than 560 people enrolled already!

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.