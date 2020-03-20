This Python bundle, just $18, is perfect for beginners

Strengthen your programming career and increase your earning potential with 12 courses on the world's leading programming language

It’s never to late to get started on a new hobby or career path. Finding what resonates in you is important, and for some people, that means creating and tinkering. To create in today’s world that often revolves around coding, or computer science.

With everyone being confined to their homes right now, it is the perfect time to pick up a hobby or learn a side hustle. How about taking the opportunity to learn one of the most fundamental coding languages?

We’ve got an incredible little set of training designed to help beginners get up to speed on the essentials of Python.

Called the Absolute Python Programming Certification Bundle, it’s 276 lessons over three different courses. It’s everything you need to get started and on your way to a new passion.

Introduction to Python Training

…The course is aimed at students new to the language who may or may not have experience with other programming languages.

Python Data Analysis with NumPy & Pandas

…The course starts by teaching Jupyter Notebook, a great tool for writing, testing, and sharing quick Python programs. You will learn to work with arrays and matrices, manipulating, munging, slicing, and grouping data much easier.

Advanced Python Training

…In this Python training course, students already familiar with Python programming will learn advanced Python techniques. It will cover actual mapping, advanced sorting, expressions, databases, object-oriented coding, and more.

Availability

Normally, each of these training courses would cost about $200 each, for a total of $600. AndroidGuys readers can pick up the full three-part kit for just $29.99 , a savings of some 95%.

For a limited time you can get the entire kit for just $16. That’s right, we’re slashing another 40% off the price. Simply enter promo code SPRINGSAVE40 before March 24 and you can reap the rewards.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.

It’s never to late to get started on a new hobby or career path. Finding what resonates in you is important, and for some people, that means creating and tinkering. To create in today’s world that often revolves around coding, or computer science.

With everyone being confined to their homes right now, it is the perfect time to pick up a hobby or learn a side hustle. How about taking the opportunity to learn one of the most fundamental coding languages?

We’ve got an incredible little set of training designed to help beginners get up to speed on the essentials of Python.

Called the Absolute Python Programming Certification Bundle, it’s 276 lessons over three different courses. It’s everything you need to get started and on your way to a new passion.

Introduction to Python Training

…The course is aimed at students new to the language who may or may not have experience with other programming languages.

Python Data Analysis with NumPy & Pandas

…The course starts by teaching Jupyter Notebook, a great tool for writing, testing, and sharing quick Python programs. You will learn to work with arrays and matrices, manipulating, munging, slicing, and grouping data much easier.

Advanced Python Training

…In this Python training course, students already familiar with Python programming will learn advanced Python techniques. It will cover actual mapping, advanced sorting, expressions, databases, object-oriented coding, and more.

Availability

Normally, each of these training courses would cost about $200 each, for a total of $600. AndroidGuys readers can pick up the full three-part kit for just $29.99 , a savings of some 95%.

For a limited time you can get the entire kit for just $16. That’s right, we’re slashing another 40% off the price. Simply enter promo code SPRINGSAVE40 before March 24 and you can reap the rewards.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.