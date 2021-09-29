Few things are as bothersome as navigating to a website to read something and having to deal with an obnoxious advertisement pop up on the screen, disrupting your viewing session. Even worse is when they’re accompanied by a loud video that starts playing on its own.

We’ve all been there before and we know what a pain in the butt it can be. If you’re tired of dealing with these sort of intrusions and interruptions, we have something for you to check out.

An AdGuard Family Plan, available in the AG Deals Store for just $30 right now, is your ticket to a cleaner and safer web experience.

Known by some as the “world’s most advanced ad blocker,” AdGuard not only prevents those annoying and intrusive ads from getting in the way of web browsing, it also features tools to keep trackers and malware at bay. Furthermore, there are other options for parents who may want to ensure their children aren’t accessing certain websites.

AdGuard Family Plan Features

Get rid of annoying banners, pop-ups & video ads once and for all

Hide your data from the multitude of trackers & activity analyzers that swarm the web

Avoid fraudulent & phishing website and malware attacks

Protect your kids online by restricting them from accessing inappropriate & adult content

Length of access: lifetime

Max number of devices: 9

Access options: desktop & mobile

AdGuard works on mobile devices (iOS 10.1+ and Android 5.0+) and laptop or desktop computers; your license will protect up to nine devices as part of the plan.

AdGuard’s ad blocker software has received high marks from a variety of tech websites, including Trustpilot and G2 rates who give it a 4.7 and 4.6, respectively.

Sign Up Today!

Head to the AG Deals Store to learn more about the great offer on AdGuard Family Plan and to purchase your lifetime license. Valued at $129, we’re offering it to readers for just $29.99 right now, a 76% savings!