Just $30, AdGuard Premium protects PCs and phones from malware, phishing, and spyware

If your favorite websites are taking forever to load, or you find your mobile device overheating by simply trying to access your daily articles, it may be the case of too many ads.

Ads can be done responsibly and are vital to the sustainability to almost all major websites. The problem is when the folks serving the ads don’t have a level of quality control and pass on buggy or problematic code that can overload your device. Worse yet, some sites even serve up ads that are designed to scam you.

The great news is that AdGuard Premium is ready and available to block all types of harmful and annoying ads — even video and flash — for a lifetime!

You’ll be able to restrict inappropriate content and safeguard your children’s surfing experience and speed up loading times by eliminating the junk. AdGuard Premium includes a license for two PC’s and two Android devices so all of your gadgets can be protected.

Features

Blocks all types of ads including video, flash, and other unconventional ads

Restricts websites w/ inappropriate content for children (Windows users only)

Knows which sites can be trusted (uses Web of Trust data)

Blocks ads before pages load into your browser

Protects from phishing and malware websites

Speeds up website loading times & saves bandwidth

Includes use w/ two computers & two Android devices

Purchase Now

While this service regularly sells for $119, AndroidGuys readers can optimize their web experience, forever, for just $29.99! That’s a 75% discount on a lifetime’s worth of peaceful sleep.

