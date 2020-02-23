Just $18.99, this hub offers two USB ports and two power outlets

What comes to mind when you think of a good working environment? Comfortable chairs? Proper lighting? Sure, sure. What about accessible power outlets and USB ports? It seems there can never be enough, right?

If you’ve got a small office or area for studying, you know how important it is that you can sit down and get to work. Maybe you need to charge your phone, tablet, watch, or camera in the process. Whatever it is, it’s great when your environment allows for flexibility.

The Aduro URGE DUO Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station is the exact sort of thing that needs to be on any desk. It turns one power outlet into two, and basically moves them above the table and well within reach. Not only that, but you’ll also pick up two USB ports in the process.

Both USB ports have SmartCharge technology which detects your devices and automatically adjusts charging output to the optimal speeds and power. The heat dissipating design ensures the charger and the space around it stays nice and cool.

Surge Duo USB & Dual Surge Charging Station

Sleek look & design will blend in perfectly on your desktop

Strong electricity conductivity & great heat dissipation

Built-in SmartCharge for optimal device charging

LED light to indicate charging

Adopts individual control switches to separately control AC outlets & USB ports operation

Availability

Offered in two colors (white/grey, white/black), you can purchase the Aduro Surge Duo USB & Dual Surge Charging Station for just $18.99 right now. That’s 62% off its normal retail price of $49.99, and only for a limited time.

