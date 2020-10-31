AG DEALS: These are five of the best-selling apps and services in our storefront

It’s nearing the end of the year and that means you should be looking for gifts. As such, you’ve likely got your radar tuned for great offers and deals. Being who we are, we’re only too happy to help point you in the direction of some awesome savings.

Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription ($19.99)

Keep your real phone number hidden while making calls and sending texts for work, dating, Craigslist sales, and more thanks to Hushed. You’ll use their simple and secure app to easily make calls on your second number (you’ll even choose the area code) without committing to another long, expensive phone contract. Customize your voicemail and use Wi-Fi or data to talk without expensive service charges. It’s true communication anonymity delivered.

Memrise Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription ($99.99)

Memrise created a 3-step approach to learning that helps you acquire a new language like you did the first time around: naturally. This smart learning app adapts to every individual learner creating a learning path that has just the right level of challenge, so you stay motivated and make progress faster. Learn through real-life words and phrases, naturally-voiced audio and video clips, and no strict grammar rules. You’ll be speaking your new language in no time!

Omvana Meditation App: 1-Yr Subscription ($39.99)

More than just “another meditation app”, Omvana is made for those who want to achieve more in life and will help you elevate yourself to new levels of performance in multiple areas. Made for individuals who want to improve performance, elevate productivity, relieve anxiety, reduce stress, boost focus, get better sleep, and much more. Omvana offers a great library of meditation tracks covering key topics such as better sleep, productivity, focus, happiness, and more.

Emaze Pro Presentation Builder: 1-Yr Subscription ($29.99)

Your audience knows you through your visuals first. Make sure you captivate their attention with Emaze. This intuitive software lets you build amazing digital presentations and projects automatically. With premium templates for websites, e-cards, blogs, photo albums, and presentations, you can create all types of content in no time. Emaze is more than just a project builder too. It also allows you to monitor your data, remotely present, and improve your conversion rates with advanced analytics. Create, share, Emaze!

Honeyfi Couples Budgeting App: 1-Yr Subscription ($29.99)

Honeyfi is an app that helps couples see where their money is going and plan ahead. With this intuitive app, you can team up with your partner to see all of your accounts and transactions, track your budget, and save for your future. Just link your bank accounts to the app and decide how much you want to share with your partner. From there, Honeyfi makes it super simple to track spending and save for goals in the app. On average, couples save $700 with Honeyfi after just a month. If you want to do the same, grab this deal now and start planning your future!