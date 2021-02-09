Snag 15 eBooks on AI and Python for just $19.99

Strengthen your programming career and increase your earning potential with 12 courses on the world's leading programming language

It’s never to late to get started on a new hobby or career path. Finding what resonates in you is critically important. For some people, that means creating and tinkering. In today’s world creating can mean something relates to coding or computer science.

Given we’re all still basically confined to our homes, it is a perfect time to pick up a hobby or learn a side hustle. How about taking the opportunity to learn one of the most fundamental coding languages? Or one of the hottest emerging technologies?

We’ve got an incredible little set of training designed to help AI and Python coders take their skills to the next level. Called the AI & Python Development eBook Bundle, it’s 15 eBooks centered around the concepts of machine learning, artificial intelligence, python, and more.

In this age of big data, companies worldwide use Python to sift through the avalanche of information at their disposal. By becoming proficient in machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning, you can give your company a competitive edge and boost your career to the next level!

Your Bundle Includes

Artificial Intelligence & Problem Solving Artificial Intelligence Basics Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Deep Learning Artificial Intelligence in the 21st Century, Second Edition AI Problems & Their Solutions Artificial Intelligence & Expert Systems Python: An Introduction to Programming Python 3 Pocket Primer Python Pocket Primer Python Video Tutorials (NumPy & Pandas) Python 3 for Machine Learning Python for TensorFlow Pocket Primer Python Basics Game Development Using Python TensorFlow2 Pocket Primer

Availability

Normally, these types of eBooks cost an average of $34 each, but AndroidGuys readers can pick up the full bundle for just $19.99 right now.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.