Snag 15 eBooks on AI and Python for just $19.99

    It’s never to late to get started on a new hobby or career path. Finding what resonates in you is critically important. For some people, that means creating and tinkering. In today’s world creating can mean something relates to coding or computer science.

    Given we’re all still basically confined to our homes, it is a perfect time to pick up a hobby or learn a side hustle. How about taking the opportunity to learn one of the most fundamental coding languages? Or one of the hottest emerging technologies?

    We’ve got an incredible little set of training designed to help AI and Python coders take their skills to the next level. Called the AI & Python Development eBook Bundle, it’s 15 eBooks centered around the concepts of machine learning, artificial intelligence, python, and more.

    In this age of big data, companies worldwide use Python to sift through the avalanche of information at their disposal. By becoming proficient in machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning, you can give your company a competitive edge and boost your career to the next level!

    Your Bundle Includes

    1. Artificial Intelligence & Problem Solving
    2. Artificial Intelligence Basics
    3. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Deep Learning
    4. Artificial Intelligence in the 21st Century, Second Edition
    5. AI Problems & Their Solutions
    6. Artificial Intelligence & Expert Systems
    7. Python: An Introduction to Programming
    8. Python 3 Pocket Primer
    9. Python Pocket Primer
    10. Python Video Tutorials (NumPy & Pandas)
    11. Python 3 for Machine Learning
    12. Python for TensorFlow Pocket Primer
    13. Python Basics
    14. Game Development Using Python
    15. TensorFlow2 Pocket Primer

    Availability

    Normally, these types of eBooks cost an average of $34 each, but AndroidGuys readers can pick up the full bundle for just $19.99 right now.

