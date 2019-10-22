Best-selling AirSounds 2 true wireless earbuds are 69% off today

White, corded headphones were all the rage a few years ago, but today’s all about wireless freedom. You aren’t hip today unless you’ve got two tiny earphones to toss in your ear. Or maybe it’s just one. Who knows with these kids?
If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Swing by today and you’ll find the AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for just $39.99.
Whether you’re just looking for something to throw in for the commute, walk across campus, or hang out on the back porch, these work well.
Paired over Bluetooth 5.0, you’ll get four hours per charge and a carrying case that adds another eight hours of listening. They auto-pair, have wireless charging, and touch controls. All the stuff you love without the premium cost.
AirSounds Features
- Enjoy crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio for up to 4 hours on a single charge
- Listen to your favorite songs without the hassle of tangled wires
- Wear comfortably & for longer thanks to their sleek, ergonomic design
- Get an extra charge on the go w/ the included portable charging case
Availability
Normally priced $109.99, they’re yours with a 63-percent discount. Buy two pair and you get even better savings at $69.99, or $34.99 each. That’s 73-percent off!
