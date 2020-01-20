    AirSounds MAX true wireless earbuds are 57% off today

    White, corded headphones were all the rage a few years ago, but today’s all about wireless freedom. And while there are plenty of interesting colors to choose from in 2020, it appears white still reigns supreme.

    If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Swing by today and you’ll find the AirSounds MAX True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for just $59.99.

     

    Whether you’re just looking for something to throw in for the commute, walk across campus, or hang out on the back porch, these work well.

    Paired over Bluetooth 5.0, you’ll get three hours per charge and a carrying case that adds another three hours of listening. They auto-pair, have touch controls, and even work with your Google Assistant or Siri voice assistant. All the stuff you love without the premium cost. And they’re water-resistant, too!

    AirSounds Features

    • Enjoy crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio for up to 3 hours on a single charge
    • Easily pairs w/ Apple & Android devices
    • Listen to your favorite songs without the hassle of tangled wires
    • Wear comfortably & for longer thanks to their sleek, ergonomic design
    • Wear to the gym thanks to new water-resistant design
    • Use with Siri or Google Assistant with its new voice assistant compatibility
    • Cut the clutter w/ convenient wireless charging
    • Automatically play or pause songs w/ the in-ear smart sensor
    • Get an extra charge on the go w/ the included portable charging case

    Availability

    Normally priced $139.99, they’re yours with a 57-percent discount. Buy two pair and you get even better savings at $109.99, or $54.99 each.

