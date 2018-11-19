Save 20% with this promo code and snag wireless earbuds for less than $30

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Maybe not for yourself, but perhaps a a gift for someone you know? Get with the times and score yourself a true wireless pair. The AirTaps wireless Bluetooth earbuds are an affordable way to completely the cut the cord and still get stereo sound.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Right now you can visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store and pick up the AirTaps for just $36.99, a savings of more than $60 off the normal price. But, because it’s Black Friday season and we love you guys, we’re gonna help you save even more.

Enter the promo code BFSAVE20 and you’ll get an additional 20% off, bringing the cost below $30.

The AirTaps earbuds are waterproof and come with a variety of tips sizes. The batteries are good enough for 3-4 hours of talk time, or 2-3 hours of music playback. The included case will charge up the earbuds up to 10 times so you’ll never be without a beat.

Features

Listen anywhere thanks to the completely wireless design & IPX8 waterproofing

Enjoy for 3 hours on a single charge

Charge the buds 10 extra times w/ the included charging case

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 65% off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick yours up for only $36.99 $29.60 right now!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!