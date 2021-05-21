How does your desk or work space look right now? We bet it’s a hot mess, what with all of the different devices, cables, and items cluttering things up. Maybe if you cleaned it up you’d actually get some work done.

The All-in-One Android Charging Station & Connector, on sale for a limited time, is a great way to start organizing things. It’s the sort of all-purpose device that you won’t be able to be without once you get used to it.

With HDMI port, SD/TF card reader, and USB ports, this dock is a convenient way to extend the capabilities of your smartphone. It’s compatible with a variety of peripherals such as external hard drives, keyboard, and mouse, and has productivity and entertainment options.

It supports HD display and makes you phone a second monitor. You can even connect your gamepad for easier control. All of these are packed in one device so you could save space yet do so much.

All-in-One Android Charging Station & Connector

  • USB-C connects the phone to the monitor, various external devices & SD/TF card readers
  • USB 3.0 & USB 2.0 ports to ensure compatibility w/ external hard drives, keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals
  • Type-C power supply port provides 15W fast charging
  • HDMI connection makes mobile phone to change the computer host
  • Supports gamepad for more immersive & easier control

Order Yours!

Normally priced $129, AndroidGuys readers can save 19% for a limited time. Indeed, this device can be yours for just $103.95 right now.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy.

