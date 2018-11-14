Life in 2018 is all about minimalism, speed, and simplicity. Our deal today, an all-in-one charger, speaks directly to those sensibilities.

These days, we routinely find ourselves having to charge multiple devices on a daily basis. Phones, tablets, wearables, cameras, portable gaming consoles, speakers, and MP3 players are just some of the products we use in our everyday life.

One problem we face with so many devices is that they run out of power at random and often inconvenient times. Another problem? Fighting over a wall outlet and prioritizing.

If this sounds like a situation you run into on a semi-regular basis, you’ll want to check out our latest deal. The AndroidGuys Deals Store is offering an all-in-one charger with multiple ports and wireless charging.

The MobilePower 3-in-1 solution houses a 6700mAh power source with two USB ports, one USB Type C port, and wireless charging capabilities. Compatible with Qi-ready phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and various iPhone models, it’s all you need to stay juiced on the go.

Features

Use the type C outlet to power your USB-C compatible laptop

Use the wireless charger w/ Qi-compatible Apple & Samsung phones

Plug into any 120/240 VAC outlet & even use in foreign countries

View how much power is left w/ built-in LED display

Designed w/ a rugged construction & stylish look

Where to Buy

You can purchase the MobilePower 3-in-1 wireless charger and portable power bank through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Act fast and pick yours up for just $34.99, earning yourself a massive discount (73% off) in the process.

