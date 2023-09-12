It’s hard to find the featured packed tablet at an affordable price point when a variety of options are available in the market. If you are someone who is looking for a tablet at a budget range then Amazon has a very interesting deal for you. Recently launched Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet was originally priced at $244 price tag but today, you can buy it for $204. Amazon offering a straight 40%discount on its latest tablet which is very rare to see such hefty discounts on a recently released product.

Reasons to buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet

In our Amazon Fire Max 11 review, we praised it for its long lasting battery life and decent performance. Amazon’s latest Fire Max 11 Android tablet comes with an impressive set of features at an affordable price point. You get a large 11-inch display with a 2,000 x 1000p resolution makes your multimedia and browsing experience more immersive. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The processor is powerful enough to handle gaming-sided things, multitasking, and smooth streaming.

It has a thin and light durable Aluminum design and strengthened glass protection on top which Amazon claimed it’s three times as durable as iPad 10.9-inch 10th gen. The tablet offers a great battery life of up to 14 hours on a single charge. It also has a keyboard and Amazon stylus pen support that you need to purchase separately. On the front, there is an 8MP snapper for clever video calls and selfies. And you get the latest WiFi 6 connectivity support ensures faster, smoother connections on calls, while streaming and gaming.