Prime day is a big deal if you haven’t heard. Once a year Amazon sees huge discounts with a variety of brand named labels participating in the fun. The tech market is one of the most common good options to take advantage of these slashed prices.

We’ve collected the first day of Prime Day deals that caught our eye below.

Meta Portal smart display: $35

The company formerly known as Facebook has a truly underrated device with its Portal smart display line. These video chat devices are a unique option that evolves around conferencing with loved ones and just happen to do a few other things.

At $35 it’s hard to ignore the 10-inch Portal. The 13-megapixel camera has a dynamic subject following and a two-stage shutter for hanging out virtually with other callers. The Portal also has Alexa onboard to integrate other smart devices. Lastly, you have some video streaming and most music services available to download.

The discount applies to the 10-inch models in black and white linked below.

Meta Portal for just $35

Moto G Stylus 5G: $330

Moto G has quietly been a staple of the Android world for years. Samsung and Google get all the press, but Moto holds a huge presence in the budget market. Its latest Moto G Stylus brings 5G and is already discounted for Prime Day on Amazon.

At nearly $200 off the full retail, the new price tag of $330 is a great deal to add this more than a capable device to your bag. With 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and the stylus input, it’s a nice cut in cost to users and is available in a blue and green variant.

Moto G Stylus 5G: $330

Amazon Halo Band: $45

Bucking the trend of wearables with screens, Amazon launched a Whoop-inspired fitness Halo band last year. Initial reviews have been positive and Amazon has found a niche in the market to enter the growing space of consumers trying to find a healthy lifestyle.

While the full service comes with a subscription, the $50 Prim Day discount on the Halo View makes it much more palatable for new customers. The Halo does all the normal tracker things like step counts, heart rate monitoring, and sleep score. The discount includes all three colorways: Black, Winter, and Blush.

Amazon Halo Band: $45

Amazon Fire 10 HD tablet: $75

If you are in the market for a cheap tablet, then look no further than the Fire 10 HD from Amazon. Even before this half-priced reduction, this was a good buy. At $75 it’s almost a no-brainer. Add in that it’s basically a portable Echo, and you should really rush to get this guy.

The device sports a 10-inch 1200p display, Mediatek CPU, and 3GBs of RAM. This should make it perfect for someone in the tablet market but not needing a powerhouse like an iPad. For consuming content, the Fire tablets are one of the best values you can buy.

Amazon Fire 10 HD tablet: $75

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $120

You can’t have a good run on deals for electronics without a mention of wireless earbuds. The Prime Day winner in this category has to be the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Amazon currently has these great headphones for $80 less than the daily resale.

At just $120 this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds featured on any site. With IPX7, the latest Bluetooth tech, and long battery life, these wireless audio devices are a must-have at this price tag. It’s worth noting this discount is only for the white variant, but I can’t say that’s a deal-breaker.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $120