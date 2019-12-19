The Amplify converts your favorite headphones into wireless ones

Don't throw out your old headphones just yet! Make them wireless.

Everybody has their favorite pair of headphones, whether they’re on-ear, in-ear, or over-the-ear. We spent a fair amount of money on them and we love them. The only problem? We’d like the freedom that comes with being wireless.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Instead of throwing out, or replacing your headphones in favor of something new, consider the amplify Hi-Fi Wireless Headphone Amplifier.

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, the amplify is an accessory that lets you plug in your old headphones to make them wireless. Not only that, but it makes it so that you can support the latest in audio codecs, including LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, aptX Low Latency, AAC and SBC. Those favorite headphones will sound even better.

Enjoy Hi-Fi audio via Bluetooth wi/ AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX LL & LDAC

Enhanced performance featuring 768KHz/32bit DAC w/ Amplifier

Make calls & remotely control your music

Keep your music going all day w/ 12-hour battery

Availability

Normally priced $89, you can purchase your amplify for just $71 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. And, for a limited time, you can enter promo code MerrySave15 at checkout and receive an additional 15% discount. That puts it at just $60.35 for a short time!

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.