    Check out this Android charging cable super pack, just $16

    Available in three colors, the braided cables come in various lengths

    By
    AndroidGuys
    -

    While USB Type-C might be taking off as the new standard, there are plenty of products that still rely on microUSB. Take a look at some of your favorite gadgets around the house; we bet a lot of them still have microUSB ports.

    Chances are pretty high that you’ve either misplaced a cable or two along the way or worn them out. If it’s time for new charging cables, consider the Android Charging Cable Super Pack. Just $15.95 right now, it’s a four pack of microUSB cables in three different sizes: 3ft, 6ft, and 10ft.

    These braided cables are strong and won’t tangle any time soon so feel free to throw them in a bag or backpack. Moreover, they’re stylish, too, and come in your choice of silver, pink, or gold.

    • Charge & sync data simultaneously
    • Get 4 cables of different lengths, plus a keychain charger
      • 3′ x 1
      • 6′ x 2
      • 10′ x1
    • Compatible w/ all devices with a micro USB port
    • Charge iPhones w/ included Android/Lightning keychain cable

    Order Yours

    In addition to the four cables you’ll also receive a keychain that provides charging capability to microUSB devices and iPhones. Yep, all of that for just $16 today. Swing over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and choose the color that speaks to you.

    Best Sellers

    Earn Credits!

    For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

    First Time Buying?

    If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

    Free Stuff

    Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.

    Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
    SHARE
    AndroidGuys
    Since 2007 we have offered news and opinion around Android, the mobile space, and connected homes. We aim to help users get more from their smartphones and hope to be a valuable resource for future purchases.
    Loading...

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    Grab a 3-pack of 10ft braided USB-C cables for just $22 today

    Gear Up: The official Samsung Galaxy Note 10 accessories

    Kick-ass gear from Totallee, mophie, InvisibleShield, MYNT, and Fuse Chicken