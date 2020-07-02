Check out this Android charging cable super pack, just $16

Available in three colors, the braided cables come in various lengths

While USB Type-C might be taking off as the new standard, there are plenty of products that still rely on microUSB. Take a look at some of your favorite gadgets around the house; we bet a lot of them still have microUSB ports.

Chances are pretty high that you’ve either misplaced a cable or two along the way or worn them out. If it’s time for new charging cables, consider the Android Charging Cable Super Pack. Just $15.95 right now, it’s a four pack of microUSB cables in three different sizes: 3ft, 6ft, and 10ft.

These braided cables are strong and won’t tangle any time soon so feel free to throw them in a bag or backpack. Moreover, they’re stylish, too, and come in your choice of silver, pink, or gold.

Charge & sync data simultaneously

Get 4 cables of different lengths, plus a keychain charger 3′ x 1 6′ x 2 10′ x1

Compatible w/ all devices with a micro USB port

Charge iPhones w/ included Android/Lightning keychain cable

Order Yours

In addition to the four cables you’ll also receive a keychain that provides charging capability to microUSB devices and iPhones. Yep, all of that for just $16 today. Swing over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and choose the color that speaks to you.

