Develop the next killer app with this set of online courses

If you’ve ever thought about building an app or game for Android, there’s never been a better time to get started. Google offers a whole array of tools and services to build for its platform, including Kotlin and Jetpack.

The only obstacle in your way is understanding how to harness these tools. That’s where the Android Jetpack & App Development Certification Bundle step in. It’s designed to pave your path to a new career in tech or, at minimum, a fulfilling side hustle.

What’s included?

Android Jetpack Masterclass in Java – The purpose of this course is to teach you most of the Jetpack libraries and give you a practical example of how to use these technologies, all while building a simple example app.

– The purpose of this course is to teach you most of the Jetpack libraries and give you a practical example of how to use these technologies, all while building a simple example app. State-of-the-Art Android App Development in Kotlin – This course will teach you how to build a state-of-the-art Android app using Kotlin. It will cover MVVM architecture, JSON, Dagger 2, Jetpack, Glide, and more. If you want to become an expert Android Developer, you need to know how to use these technologies.

– This course will teach you how to build a state-of-the-art Android app using Kotlin. It will cover MVVM architecture, JSON, Dagger 2, Jetpack, Glide, and more. If you want to become an expert Android Developer, you need to know how to use these technologies. Build a Twitter-like App for Android – This course is the first step to developing your own social network by building a Twitter-like app on Android with Kotlin. It will implement several typical Twitter features like tweets, hashtags, tweet likes, retweets, follow hashtags and users, newsfeed, and more.

– This course is the first step to developing your own social network by building a Twitter-like app on Android with Kotlin. It will implement several typical Twitter features like tweets, hashtags, tweet likes, retweets, follow hashtags and users, newsfeed, and more. Android Jetpack Masterclass in Kotlin – In this course, you will learn how to use Jetpack on building a modern Android app. Most projects and jobs require you to know how to use the latest libraries. This is what this course is all about.

– In this course, you will learn how to use Jetpack on building a modern Android app. Most projects and jobs require you to know how to use the latest libraries. This is what this course is all about. Build a Tinder Clone for Android from Scratch – This 37-lecture course will show you step by step how to build an Android app in Kotlin similar to Tinder, how to program it and what each step means. This course will cover clone app-building complete with user accounts, registration, profiles, swipes, matches, conversations, and more.

In all, the Android Jetpack & App Development Certification Bundle gives you lifetime access to more than 40 hours of training. After completion, you’ll receive a certification of completion that looks sharp on any resume or job application.

Worth hundreds of dollars on its own, you can purchase the training bundle for just $29 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. It’s a limited time offer, so hurry!

It wouldn’t be a real bargain unless we did you one better, right? If you add promo code BFSAVE15 at checkout before December 15, 2020, you’ll save another 15% on the kit. You’ll end up owning it for just $24.65.

