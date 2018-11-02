7-Day Android Pie Bootcamp: The perfect tools for beginning developers is just $12

Get more than 100 hours of help for only $34 right now

As an aspiring developer, you might have no clue how to create an Android app. You’ve got ideas, but don’t know how to go about implementation. Now that Android Pie is out things are easier than ever — but you’re still nervous about getting started. We’ve got a great deal in our Deals Store to help you get everything you need.

Called the 7-Day Android Pie App Bootcamp with Kotlin, this training kit provides more than 40 training hours. There’s no time like the present to learn how to build Android apps. Our Android Pie bootcamp bundle is for first-time devs and is 95% right now! worth of knowledge. You’ll learn how to build Android apps using Kotlin, Java, and the Android Studio.

Specifically designed for first-time developers, it’s everything you’ll need to get rolling, with nothing frivolous. It literally takes just seven days and even provides a certificate at the end.

Android Pie Bootcamp Features

Access 40+ hours of content 24/7

Take over a seven-day period w/ one to two hours dedicated to learning each day

Learn to use Kotlin & Android Studio to create three fully functional Android apps from scratch

Get step-by-step instruction on how to build beautiful Android Pie apps

Earn a certification of completion

7 Day Schedule: Day 1 – Welcome. Download & install Android Studio Day 2 – Kotlin. Learn the basics of Kotlin w/ challenges after every lecture Day 3 – Tip Calculator. Create your first app and learn the basics of Android Studio Day 4 – Emoji Dictionary. Learn how to work with RecyclerViews & list data Day 5 – ToDo List. Learn how to store & read data Day 6 – Google Play Store. Let the world experience your new creations! Day 7 – Java. Learn the basics of Java (a great plus for a resume)



Android Pie is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system; take advantage of this opportunity and pave your way into the next decade of apps and games. There’s no time like the present to build your own apps and get into the programming race — so, get to it!

Normally the Android Pie Bootcamp training would run you upwards of $200, but we’re knocking the price way down. Right now you can purchase it from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $11.99, a savings of 93 percent!

