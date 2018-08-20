Create your own animations and content with Animatron Studio Pro, now 95% off

Whether you run a professional blog, website, or social media brand, you likely rely on graphics. There are also those of you who just like to tinker with animations and designs. The problem, though, is that it’s not always easy to create. Instead of farming it out to places like Fiverr, try taking it into your own hands.

What previously might have taken weeks of spare time can now be done inside of minutes. Even with out experience, it’s now possible to craft up animations, fancy graphics, and other fun things.

Thanks to apps like Animatron Studio, you can use a simple interface with predesigned templates, props, backgrounds, and elements to build. Right now, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to Animatron Studio’s Pro Plan service for just $49.99 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. With a 95 percent savings, it’s an incredible value to be sure.

Features

Design your animations visually with a WYSIWYG editor

Make explainer videos, design HTML5 banners & animations, make stunning presentations, and more

Choose from thousands of free, pre-animated characters, backgrounds & props

Import, place, & edit your own graphics, photos, audio and video content

Annotate, splice, combine or overlay all of your media right on the canvas

Customize everything you want — from basic shapes to fully-animated characters

Export to HTML5, SVG, GIF, and video w/ universal playback

Create amazing artwork directly in your browser w/ vector drawing tools

Share a project link to collaborate w/ teammates in real time

Quickly adapt to the intuitive interface made for newbies and professionals alike

Using the tools at your disposal, you can work on projects alone, or collaborate as a team in real time. When done, export your finished animation into your preferred format such as HTML5, SVG, GIF and others.

Animatron is trusted and used by major companies like Google, Dell, NASA, Facebook, and Amazon. Heck, even Disney uses it, too. Test out Animatron Studio for yourself while its discounted so heavily. A $1,000 value, you can purchase the package now for just $49.99 — while it lasts.

