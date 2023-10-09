We are big fans of Anker here at AndroidGuys, The company’s roots are almost synonymous with the Amazon storefront and it’s not surprising that you can find some great discounts on many of the charging accessories from Anker’s lineup.

Total Protection: ActiveShield 2.0 safety system delivers secure and protected charging, allowing you to power your devices confidently.

Ultra-Compact Design: Experience exceptional power in a remarkably compact charger that is 51% smaller than the original 67W MacBook charger—ideal to bring anywhere you go.

65W Max Two-Port Charging: Whether you use both USB-C ports or a combination of USB-C and USB-A ports, enjoy fast and efficient charging with a maximum output of 65W.

Fast Charging for 3 Devices: With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, effortlessly charge your phone, tablet, and notebook all at once from a single charger. Connect a single device to charge up to 67W.

Powerful Pass-Through Charging: Supports up to 85W pass-through charging so you can power up your laptop while you use the hub. Note: Pass-through charging requires a charger (not included).

Transfer Files in Seconds: Move files to and from your laptop at speeds of up to 5 Gbps via the USB-C and USB-A data ports.

HD Display: Stream or mirror content to an external monitor in resolutions of up to 4K@30Hz.

7-in-1 Connectivity: Equipped with an HDMI port, a 5 Gbps USB-C port, two 5 Gbps USB-A ports, a 100W PD-IN port, an SD card slot, and an Ethernet port.

Power Your Entire Workstation: With a 100W max USB-C upstream port to charge your laptop, 2 USB-C Power Delivery ports sharing 45W, 3 USB-A ports for smaller devices, and a wireless charging pad for your phone, you have more than enough options to keep your whole workspace powered up.

User-Friendly Design: By raising your monitor off the desk, you’ll be able to sit up straight instead of slouching—promoting a healthier posture and a more comfortable work experience.

All-in-One Workspace Organizer: Stand your monitor on top of the docking station, and use the space underneath to store your keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals when you’re not using them. Note: This docking station only supports display via HDMI port; it does not support display via any of the USB-C ports.

12-in-1 Docking Station and Monitor Stand: Equip your workstation with a 100W max USB-C upstream port (connect to laptop), 3 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, SD/microSD card slots, a 4K HDMI port, a wireless charging pad, and an Ethernet port.

80% UltraFast Recharging in 43 Minutes: Be ready for adventure in 43 minutes (100% in 58 minutes) with Anker SOLIX C1000. Just use an AC input and turn on UltraFast recharging.

10-Year Lifespan, 3,000 Battery Cycles: Anker SOLIX C1000 is built to last with over 3,000 battery cycles. So power up, day after day, for 10 years.

More Ports and Power for 99% of Appliances: SurgePad technology delivers 2400W. That’s enough to power 99% of appliances. And with 11 ports, you can power your devices all at once.

Up to 600W Fast Solar Recharging: Wherever you are, recharge to 100% in 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. You also help the planet and recharge sustainably.

Set Charging Speeds via Smart App: The Anker app puts power in your hands. Customize charging speed to your situation and get real-time stats.