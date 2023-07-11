Anker made a name for itself by targeting Amazon as its original retail partner. As the company has expanded its brands with eufy and Soundcore, the partnership with Amazon has remained. We’ve compiled some of our favorite Prime Day 2023 Anker discounts below.

Hit the links in the header for each device to get the Prime Day prices.

Anker

These are the bread and butter charging and power banks Prime Day deals. The standard Anker line continues to innovate and push out fantastic charging solutions for the mobile space. Here are some of our favorite deals.

eufy Home

eufy was one of Anker’s first sub-brands offering cleaning and security solutions for your home. This brand focuses on increasing the ease of life around your household. Amazon Prime Day is a great time to add these items to your shopping cart with steep discounts.

eufy Clean RobVac X8 $260 down from $500

eufy Clean G40+ $280 down from $400

eufy Clean G40 $180 down from $280

eufy Clean HomeVac H11 $36 down from $60

eufy Smart Scale P3 $60 down from $90

eufy Security S330 Video Doorbell

eufy Security S330 Floodlight Cam 2 $190 down from $300

eufy Security S330 Video Smart Lock $245 down from $350

Soundcore

Soundcore has become one of Anker’s most impressive brands. The audio devices produced under the Soundcore moniker can take on the best from any of the more household names in a box store. Soundcore consistently pumps out some of our favorite audio devices each year.

Soundcore Motion X600 $150 from $200

Soundcore Liberty 4 $90 down from $130

Soundcore Liberty 4 NC $80 down from $100

Soundcore Sport X10 $52 down from 70

Soundcore Space Q45 $100 down from $100

Nebula

Anker has also gradually built quite the home entertainment segment with the Nebula brand. This array of portable and stationary projectors takes Android TV away from a traditional TV making streaming capable to be shared in almost any room or environment.

Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K $1540 down from $2200

Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Transformer SE $640 down from $800

Nebula Capsule 3 Laser $600 down from $800

Nebula Mars II Pro $380 down from $550

Nebula Solar Portable $370 down from $500

Anker SOLIX/PowerHouse

Anker’s latest brand is specific to the company’s efforts to create solar and back up power stations. These devices are large battery packs with solar charging capabilities that can help you camp, RV, or survive a full home power outage without losing any sleep. This was traditional called PowerHouse and has recently started to transition to SOLIX.

Anker SOLIX F1200 (PowerHouse 757) $700 down from $1400

Anker SOLIX F2000 (PowerHouse 767) $1600 down from $2200

Anker PowerHouse 521 $210 down from $300

Anker EverFrost Dual Zone Cooler 50 $665 down from $950

Anker EverFrost Dual Zone Cooler 40 $595 down from $850