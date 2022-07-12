Anker has built its accessory empire by being one of the early adopters of the Amazon marketplace. The company has thrived with very little physicl presence in retail and relying heavily on web sales. With this history, it’s no surprise that Anker has a large variety of deals for Amazon Prime Day across its lineup and brands.

We’ve aggregated our favorite discounts from Anker, eufy, and Soundcore below.

This portable MagSafe compatible battery pack is a great addition to anyone’s travel bag. The slim device at only a half-inch thick still has a flexible design. Inside you get a 5,000mAh battery pack ready for wireless or wired charging.

The Anker 622 MagGo also supports Apple’s new MagSafe protocol. This allows the Anker 622 to attach to any iPhone 12 or 13 magnetically. Pair this with the foldout kickstand, and you have a combination that can easily make it compelling.

Need something a little bigger than the Anker 622? Well, Anker has you covered there too. If the 523 Power Station can’t fulfill your on-the-go charging needs, you should probably never leave the house. This massive battery pack is the camper’s dream.

True to its name, the Power Station houses 289-Watt hours of battery cells. This gives it a full capacity of the output set to 300-Watts. This includes USB-A, USB-C, and a true 110V outlet. The outlet is capable of charging a MacBook Air back to 50% in less than an hour.

You can’t truly harness all these portable power options without a good pack of cables. Well, this is where Anker’s origin story basically starts and can’t be omitted from something like Amazon Prime Day.

During Amazon’s seasonal day of discount, you can snag the Anker 333 USB-C to USB-C cable for just $17. And this doesn’t just get you a single cable. For less than $20 you get a 2-pack of cables capable of 100W output. These cables are 6 feet in length making them the perfect size.

Maybe you have all your charging needs, but need a new set of headphones to rock out with. Look no further than the Soundcore Life Q35. We reviewed these active noise-canceling headphones and came away very impressed. At just $90, these over-the-ear headphones are hard to say no to.

And why wouldn’t they be? You get 40 hours of playback, ANC, and the latest Bluetooth technology in a comfy design. It also includes dedicated controls for audio interaction and has an auto-pause feature when you remove the Life Q35 from your head.

Maybe you have the same audio spend budget but want something more compact? Look no further than the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds. These small earphones pack one heck of a punch.

The Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are packed with features. You get active noise-cancellation, dual coaxial drivers, and 32 hours of playback when paired with the included battery case. With this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can also get them for 47% off the retail price.

The other big break in cost from Anker during this year’s Prime Day is the RoboVac X8. This hybrid robot vacuum and mop is over 40% reduced from the normal pricing. This brings the price down from a whopping $650 to a more competitive $380.

The RoboVac X8 brings an array of sensors to the table to ensure it doesn’t run over your table. The AI mapping system radar and lasers to map your home to make sure it knows the correct cleaning paths at any moment. You can easily control schedules, map alterations, and voice activation via the eufy smartphone app.

Another Anker device we’ve recently reviewed was the eufy SoloCam E40. This great outdoor camera is also a part of the Anker discounts for Amazon Prime Day. If you don’t already own an outdoor smart camera, this is a perfect option at a new low price of $90.

The SoloCam E40 comes equipped with a 2K resolution camera with a night sight option. The AI filters out false alarms from pets and non-human objects. When a perceived threat is detected, you get a quick notification and the camera starts recording. It even has a 90-decibel alarm that can be sounded to chase away intruders.

