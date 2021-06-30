As summer hits its stride and the days are at their longest things are definitely heating up around the globe. And while we tend to want to beat the heat, sometimes we appreciate when things get hot.

Take, for instance, the offers we’ve gathered up on various apps and software in the AG Deals Store. It’s grab bag of things to be sure, but each of them is worth a look. If not for yourself, maybe a family member or loved one.

Rootd Anxiety & Meditation App

Rootd is your “anxiety and panic attack relief in your pocket.” It is a female-founded and created mobile app that blends engaging modern design, therapist-approved exercises, and on-demand accessibility to help users during all stages of managing panic attacks and anxiety.

Rootd provides relief from the debilitating effects of panic attacks and anxiety. This support is available in users’ pockets anytime, anywhere – including in moments when other valuable resources such as counseling are not. Rootd helps users feel brave enough to return to school or work, depend less on their partners, feel less isolated, and reclaim the amazing potential in their lives.

1 Year – $26

2 Years – $40

Lifetime – $60

Sellful – White Label Website Builder & Software

Ever feel like a client’s needs simply can’t be met on a single platform? With Sellful, it’s all here, and all white labeled. Build anything from simple websites to complex workflows to automate your business in a few clicks.

Manage everything from email & social media marketing, to payroll & invoicing. It’s got a white label website builder, online shop, CRM, ERP, marketing, memberships, invoicing, appointments, online courses, project manager, and point of sale functions — all depending on your chosen Sellful Plan.

Sellful is the only white label platform in the world that is truly all in one, combining all aspects of your business in one place no matter the industry.

Basic Plan – $79

Small Business Plan – $149

ERP Plan – $199

Agency Plan – $499

MyDraw Advanced Diagramming Software

MyDraw is an advanced diagramming software and vector graphics drawing tool. This diagram software includes powerful features to help you create flowcharts, org charts, mind maps, network diagrams, floor plans, family tree diagrams, general business diagrams, drawings, invoices, scorecards, and others.

Featuring a familiar and user-friendly interface inspired by Microsoft Office allows you to start working with MyDraw very quickly. With MyDraw, you can create amazing vector drawings using a large set of tools for drawing lines, curves, rectangles, ellipses, polygons, and all other shapes. It also features automatic layouts to make arranging diagrams easier. $20

GhostVolt Encryption Software

GhostVolt was started with the simple goal of making robust, secure, and easy-to-use tools for security-minded people like you. This powerful software has all the features you need to protect your personal files with enterprise-level encryption.

It lets you encrypt any document on your computer, securely share files, integrate to OneDrive, create secure notes, and more. GhostVolt uses 256-bit AES encryption to secure your data on your computer or home network. It’s easy to use too! It’s built to work like your usual file explorer so you’ll already know how to use it.

Solo Plan – $30

Business Plan – $100

HelloWoofy Social Media Management

Have you been following all the famous social media influencers who are “insta or TikTok famous” and wondered how you can do it to your personal or business accounts? If there’s one thing we’ve gathered from all the “gurus” is that we must be pushing out content on social media 24/7. Keeping up with this requires a full-time job which can be exhausting and time-consuming. But hey, someone’s gotta do it. Dear small business owner, now you can, for the price of a cup of coffee.

Meet HelloWoofy, your secret social media’s best friend at your service. This AI-powered platform “automagically” creates social media or blog content, recommends hashtags, suggests engaging emojis based on data science and schedules content as single posts, or as part of entire campaigns. A true best friend for modern small businesses seeking smart marketing technology that’s 100% categorically new!

1 Year Plan – $49

2 Year Plan – $78

3 Year Plan – $87