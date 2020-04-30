These Audio-Technica headphones drown out your work from home distractions

Stay focused on your work or escape with a playlist for a few hours

Things have changed quite a bit over the last couple of weeks. We’re no longer going out to dinner, heading to the theater, or attending sporting events. Many of us are relegated to working from home and trying to figure out how to navigate the “new normal”.

As you now know, one of the biggest challenges that comes with working from home is distractions. Whether it’s a bored and chatty spouse, a child that needs extra attention, or the incessant pings from remote conference software, it’s easy to get frustrated.

Shutting out those outside noises is vital when it comes to focusing on your work. And that’s why having a quality pair of headphones is so important.

When it comes to solidly built headphones with great audio, the Audio-Technica ATH-SR6BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are among the best options. This pair of headphones gives you the ability to enjoy your favorite audio wirelessly over Bluetooth (up to 30 hours) or through the traditional wired 3.5mm connection. Compatible with Qualcomm aptX, AAC and SBC codecs, they pair easily easily with phones, tablets, music players, and other devices.

ATH-SR6BT Features

Supports NFC tech to quickly pair your mobile devices by simply touching or bringing your device within an inch near the headphones

Provides both wired & wireless connectivity

Foldable design for easier storage & transport

Over-ear design provides additional benefit of passively isolating ambient noise

LED in the left earcup gives visual indication of Bluetooth pairing, connection, charging, and battery level status

Availability

Valued at around $170, AndroidGuys readers can pick up a pair of these Audio-Technica headphones for just $101.99. That’s a cool 40% off, but only for a limited time.

