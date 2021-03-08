If you’re a musician, podcast host, or some form audio content creator, you know exactly how tough things can get. You record performances using the best equipment, save your masters, dump the content to a computer or workstation, and then get to editing.

Until now, there hasn’t really been a better system for doing this sort of thing. Sure, phones offer these features, but their microphones aren’t good enough for high fidelity recording. Moreover, mobile apps can’t do things like audio processing, mixing multiple audio channels, or adjusting sound levels.

Advertisements

This is exactly why the AudioWow was such a hit on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. It’s all the functionality of a full audio studio setup, but it’s a matchbox-sized unit that that connects to your phone.

AudioWow Features

Multifunctional. Voice changer, reverb, equalizer, remixer, recording, speech recognition & more

Voice changer, reverb, equalizer, remixer, recording, speech recognition & more Noise reduction. Multi-level noise cancellation restores the most authentic, high quality audio

Multi-level noise cancellation restores the most authentic, high quality audio Real-time monitoring. Helps correct pronunciation defects

Helps correct pronunciation defects Bluetooth 5.0. Provides 40MS ultra-low latency, bi-directional full-band stereo

Provides 40MS ultra-low latency, bi-directional full-band stereo Content creation. Works with 3rd party apps such as Facebook Live, TikTok, Snapchat, & more

Works with 3rd party apps such as Facebook Live, TikTok, Snapchat, & more Vlogging mode. Records & synchronizes high quality audio into video simultaneously

Records & synchronizes high quality audio into video simultaneously TWS mode. Connects 2 AudioWows to one mobile phone

Connects 2 AudioWows to one mobile phone T/R mode. Use as a transmitter & SmartMike+ (not included) as a receiver

Use as a transmitter & SmartMike+ (not included) as a receiver 2-channel recording. Record phone calls in 2 audio tracks

Record phone calls in 2 audio tracks AI transcription. Converts the speech into text & text file can be exported for further use or editing

Converts the speech into text & text file can be exported for further use or editing AudioWow app. Set gain, noise reduction, reverberation, sound change, mixing, microphone & music EQ, and other functions

The AudioWow features a built-in, 6mm high-sensitivity omnidirectional condenser mic with multi-level noise cancellation, which lets you capture a more authentic sound. It’s wireless (Bluetooth 5.0), too, so you can record high-quality audio straight to your phone from up to 15 meters away.

AudioWow provides a number of professional-grade audio editing functions, including voice changer, reverb, an equalizer, a remixer, speech recognition, and more. You can also mix music and vocals perfectly, add fade-in music behind your podcast, create AI transcriptions, and other cool things.

Best of all, AudioWow works with third-party apps like Facebook Live, TikTok, Snapchat, and others to provide enhanced sound recordings, even for live events.

Order Yours

You can purchase your AudioWow in the AG Deals Store for just $159 right now, a savings of $20 off the original price. And, if you enter the coupon code AUDIO20 at checkout, you’ll get another $20 off. That puts it at just $139 for a limited time.

Earn Credits!

First Time Buying?

10% discount

Free Stuff

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy