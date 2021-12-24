AudioWow is an audio studio the size of a matchbox. This tiny device is for creators who are always on the go and to enhance your ability to make content creation easier. It works with your mobile phone, DSLR cameras, Go Pro, computers, and other devices.

To capture a more authentic sound, AudioWow uses an omnidirectional condenser mic with noise cancellation. It uses Bluetooth so you can record high-quality audio straight to your phone from up to 15 meters away.

This device provides many professional-grade audio editing functions. Including a voice changer, reverb, an equalizer, a remixer, speech recognition, and more. You can also mix music and vocals perfectly, add fade-in music behind your podcast, create AI transcriptions, and do other cool things.

AudioWow won a CES 2021 Innovation Award and currently has a 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this device normally retails for $179.99. As our deal of the day, you can get this device for only $109. That’s a savings of almost $80 or 39% off the retail price.

AudioWow Features

Multifunctional. Voice changer, reverb, equalizer, remixer, recording, speech recognition & more

Voice changer, reverb, equalizer, remixer, recording, speech recognition & more Noise reduction. Multi-level noise cancellation restores the most authentic, high-quality audio

Multi-level noise cancellation restores the most authentic, high-quality audio Real-time monitoring. Helps correct pronunciation defects

Helps correct pronunciation defects Bluetooth 5.0. Provides 40MS ultra-low latency, bi-directional full-band stereo

Provides 40MS ultra-low latency, bi-directional full-band stereo Content creation. Works with 3rd party apps such as Facebook Live, TikTok, Snapchat, & more

Works with 3rd party apps such as Facebook Live, TikTok, Snapchat, & more Vlogging mode. Records & synchronizes high-quality audio into video simultaneously

Records & synchronizes high-quality audio into video simultaneously TWS mode. Connects 2 AudioWows to one mobile phone

Connects 2 AudioWows to one mobile phone T/R mode. Use as a transmitter & SmartMike+ (not included) as a receiver

Use as a transmitter & SmartMike+ (not included) as a receiver 2-channel recording. Record phone calls in 2 audio tracks

Record phone calls in 2 audio tracks AI transcription. Converts the speech into text & text file can be exported for further use or editing

Converts the speech into text & text file can be exported for further use or editing AudioWow app. Set gain, noise reduction, reverberation, sound change, mixing, microphone & music EQ, and other functions

AudioWow is a matchbox size mobile studio that you can take wherever you go. At only $109, this amazing device is a true game-changer. Enjoy content creation wherever you go with this mini studio.