56% off, Aunu Audio M50 wireless headphones translate languages on the fly

When it comes to headphones, earphones, and earbuds, there’s no shortage of selection. Whether it’s waterproof, sweat resistance, wireless, sleek, premium, or dirt cheap, you can have just about whatever you want.

For today, though, we’re highlighting a pair of wireless headphones which have a little something extra. Indeed, the Aunu Audio M50 wireless headphones can translate over 30 languages with the click of a button. That’s real-time, mind you. In your ear, as it’s being delivered.

With up to six hours of playtime per charge, you can get upwards of 150 hours of life when fully using the charging case. Moreover, they can work with Google Assistant and Siri, too. Oh, and they’re water resistant against rain and sweat.

Aunu Audio M50 Features

Enjoy up to 6 hours of music playtime w/ a single charge

Get up 150+ hours of battery life with the battery case

Listen to your favorite music by connecting Aunu M50 to your device via Bluetooth

Listen to premium balanced sound w/ the 6mm graphene driver

Translate over 30 languages on the go by pairing it w/ the Aunu translator app

Dual mic to take phone calls and work with Siri and Google Assistant

Water resistant to protect against rain and sweat

Normally priced at around $230, you can get your hands (and ears) on the Aunu Audio M50 wireless headphones for less than half the cost. Act now and you’ll be able to purchase them for just $99.99, a 56 percent discount.

