These noise-canceling headphones eliminate WFH distractions – on sale today

Things have changed quite a bit over the last couple of weeks. We’re no longer going out to dinner, heading to the theater, or attending sporting events. Many of us are relegated to working from home and trying to keep a semblance of normalcy.

One of the biggest challenges that comes with working from home is distractions. Whether it’s a bored and chatty spouse, a child that needs extra attention, or the incessant pings from remote conference software, it’s easy to get frustrated.

Shutting out those outside noises is vital when it comes to focusing on your work. And that’s why noise-canceling headphones are a game-changer. You’ve physically isolated yourself, right? Now it’s time to aurally isolate yourself.

When it comes to noise-canceling headphones, the Audio-Technica ATH-ANC70 QuietPoint Active Noise-Canceling Headphones are among the best. They boast QuietPoint active noise-canceling technology which significantly reduces surrounding environmental noise. And thanks to the 40mm drivers, the headphones deliver high-fidelity audio reproduction and a crisp, clear sound experience.

These don’t just work great for people trying to focus on work, either. They’re perfect for escaping into a playlist or favorite album.

ATH-ANC70 QuietPoint Features

QuietPoint® active noise-canceling technology greatly reduces environmental noise

Bluetooth wireless technology w/ touch & swipe controls for seamless operation

40mm drivers deliver high-fidelity audio reproduction

Foldable design makes headphones ideal for travel

Wired connection for when Bluetooth operation is prohibited or when battery power is low

Fully charged internal battery provides up to 25 hours of continuous wireless listening

