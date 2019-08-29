Labor Day special puts these wireless earbuds at just $17

White, corded headphones were all the rage a few years ago, but today’s all about wireless freedom. You aren’t hip today unless you’ve got two tiny earphones to toss in your ear. Or maybe it’s just one. Who knows with these kids?
If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Swing by today and you’ll find the Avanca i11 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for just $19.99.
Labor Day Special
For a limited time (August 29-30), we’ll slash another 15% off the cost of these earbuds, bringing the price to just $17. Indeed, use the promo code SAVE15SOUND at checkout on any speakers and headphones and we’ll take 15% your purchase.
Whether you’re just looking for something to throw in for the commute, walk across campus, or hang out on the back porch, these work well.
Paired over Bluetooth 5.0, you’ll get up to three hours per charge with up to seven hours of standby. Toss them in the charging case and you’ll be back at 100% in just 70 minutes
Avanca i11 Features
- Stream your music playlists by connecting your iOS or Android device via Bluetooth
- Easily answer calls without taking your headphones off w/ its built-in microphone
- Enjoy your favorite music for up to 3 hours
- Fastly recharge your earphones in just 70 minutes
Normally priced $59.95, they’re yours with a 66-percent discount and cost just $19.99. And, if you act fast, the promo code SAVE15SOUND, they’ll be a mere $17.
