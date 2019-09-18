This $35 bundle could start you on the path to making serious money with AWS

Cloud computing is growing in popularity, and, as such, many businesses are embracing it. Just about every major business has a go-to person for IT and back-end administrative technology.

The ever-changing structure of how work is done creates huge opportunities, particularly for aspiring IT professionals and developers. Amazon Web Services is the perhaps the biggest name in the space, offering its leading cloud computing platform with reliable and scalable services. AWS cloud services are where it’s at.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a 7-piece set of training around AWS architecture and development. Valued upwards of $1,000, we’re offering it for just $35, a savings of more than 95 percent.

There are nearly 550 lessons spread out over more than 50 hours of education awaiting you. You’ll start with a general understanding of what AWS is and how it works and then move into more specifics.

Your full bundle includes:

DevOps on AWS ($99.99 value)

Fundamentals for Beginners ($99.99 value)

Certified Developer Associate: Practical Guide ($99.99 value)

Certified Solution Architect 2019 ($99.99 value)

MasterClass: Storage & CDN – AWS S3 & AWS CloudFront ($194.99 value)

MasterClass: DevOps with AWS Command Line Interface ($194.99 value)

MasterClass: Monitoring & DevOps with AWS CloudWatch ($194.99 value)

Where to buy

You can purchase the entire AWS Certified Architect Developer Bundle 2019 for just $35 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hurry, though, this incredible deal will not last forever. If you want the 96% discount, you will need to act fast.

