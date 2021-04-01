Learning new things, such as a second language, doesn’t have to be boring or tedious. What’s more, it sure doesn’t have to be done in a classroom setting.

We live in an on-demand world typically find ourselves with precious few swaths of free time. And while we might be confined to our homes right now, there will be a day when things get back to normal. That’s where Babbel comes in handy.

How do we fill our days today? Binge-watching yet another TV show or movie marathon? Social media? Why not pick up a new language a few minutes at a time? After all, with the pandemic in full swing it doesn’t seem like we’re going anywhere anytime soon.

With the proper guidance you can learn a second tongue in your spare time. Babbel, one of the biggest and best names in that space, is that proper guidance.

Why master a new language? Not only does it help to prepare you for travel, but it might help you in your day-to-day conversations. Studies show that learning a second language can help your brain to be more resilient to dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

We’re currently offering a massive discount on lifetime accounts to Babbel. It’s everything you need to master a new language… or three, or five. Heck, go for all 14!

Features of Babbel

Get lifetime access to learn all 14 languages

Practice w/ 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons that fit conveniently into your schedule

Cover a wide range of useful real-life topics, from travel to family, business, food & more

Use speech recognition technology to keep your pronunciation on point

Learn at a variety of skill levels, from beginner to advanced

Get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you learn so it really sticks

Study whenever & wherever you want and your progress will be synchronized across your devices

Use offline mode to access courses, lessons & review items when not on Wi-Fi—just download them beforehand

