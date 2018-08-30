Ready to drastically improve your reading speed? This tool is for you!

School is back in and the books and study guides are already stacking up. Assigned a few chapters to read over the next day or so? You can squeeze in a few hours around your busy schedule, right? Wouldn’t it be better if you were simply a faster reader? Say hello to Beeline Reader.

There’s plenty of discussion around the topic of speed reading and its effectiveness. Some argue that you can absolutely ramp up your reading pace. Others say, though, that it could cost you in the area of comprehension. Beeline Reader improves your reading speed while also helping you understand and retain the information.

How does it work? It’s pretty simple, really. Beeline Reader learned that by adding shifting color variance to your text it can drastically improve reading speeds.

Beeline Reader

Get through your emails, news stories, blog posts & ebooks up to 20% faster

Read faster & more comfortably without sacrificing reading comprehension

Easily read more material in Google Chrome or Firefox

Reduce line transition errors & spend less time reading the same material

One row starts out in red and gradually fades into black; the next row starts in black and transitions into blue. Blue goes into red, and the whole thing repeats. By doing this it tricks your eye into snapping from one row into the next.

Thanks to a new offer available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can take advantage of the BeeLine Reader method at a major discount, just $29.99, an 86 percent savings ($220 value). For the money you end up with a lifetime account.

BeeLine works with Google Chrome and Firefox browsers and is reported to increase your reading speeds by as much as 20 percent. The only thing you need to worry about is whether you want it on just one device or up to five.

Indeed, we are offering a number of options for Beeline Reader. Check out the following plans and choose the one that best fits your need.

1 Browser, 1 Year ($19.99)

1 Browser, Lifetime ($29.99)

5 Browser, 1 Year ($29.99)

5 Browser, Lifetime ($39.99)

Save even more!

