Best-selling charging solutions for you to buy

As you know, there are many different types of chargers available to recharge the portable devices that you have. However, you should be mindful when you are selecting a charger as they’re not all the same. Your solution should cater to your needs while delivering added convenience.

Here is a list of seven impressive charging solutions available for you to purchase. Don’t take our word for it, either. These are best-sellers from the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

HyperGear 3-in-1 Multi-Charger

If you don’t have enough outlets at home, HyperGear 3-in-1 Multi-Charger will be a good charger available for you to purchase. It comes along with two different grounded power outlets and two different USB ports.

If your phone cable is too short, you should think about purchasing this charger. That’s because it comes along with a dedicated area, where you can place your mobile phone while charging. The space saving design of this charger is quite impressive. Moreover, it can also provide a night light, which can illuminate the low light areas. $19.99

Databloc Charge-Only Adapters

We should be extra careful about hacking attempts nowadays. That’s because there are hackers who spread USB cables that are embedded with malware. If you start using such USB cables, your devices can potentially be hacked and your information compromised. People who wish to overcome that risk can think about purchasing Databloc Charge-Only Adapters.

This can recharge your device while blocking the flow of information to external entities. You will also be able to get a fast charging experience out of it. This charger is compact and portable. Hence, you can easily take it wherever you go. $12.99

AlsterPlus: Ultra-Powerful USB-C Battery Pack

AlsterPlus promises the most powerful battery pack that you can purchase on the market. This battery pack comes along with a USB charging hub and it has USB A ports and USB C ports. Hence, you can recharge your devices with minimum hassle. It is even possible for you to recharge multiple devices at the same time while using AlsterPlus.

This battery pack is lightweight and powerful. You will be able to take it wherever you go due to the sleek design. On top of everything, it can provide extra protection to your device against overcharging and short circuiting. $139.99

SOScharger: The USB Pocket Charger With Unlimited Power

If you are a traveler, you will likely need to purchase a USB pocket charger. If you purchase a traditional USB pocket charger, you will come across the need to recharge it on a regular basis. You can overcome that hassle with the help of SOScharger.

This is an innovative product that offers onboard charge creating capabilities. There is a handle on top of this portable charger. You can turn that handle and generate power. This generated power will be used to recharge the in-built 2,300mAh battery inside. You can use that to recharge your devices. $29.99

Emergency Multi-Function Radio & Flashlight

The Emergency Multi-Function Radio & Flashlight is one of the most versatile chargers available in the market to consider. It doesn’t just come with a built-in power bank to recharge your USB charging enabled devices.

In addition to the charger, you can get a multi-band FM/AM tuner, flashlight and a solar panel. This solar panel can generate energy needed for this product. Hence, you will not come across the need to recharge this separately.

Inside this product, there is a 300mAh battery. It comes with a convenient carrying handle as well. Hence, this product is ideal for people who go on camping. $28.99

WRAPS Wearable Charge & Sync Cable

Any person who wants to purchase a high speed charging cable might consider the WRAPS Wearable Charge & Sync Cable. This is a wearable charging cable. Therefore, you can easily take it anywhere you go. And the best part is you will not forget the charging cable.

All you have to do is to wrap around the charging cable around the wrist and keep it locked in place. It comes along with a patented technology, which helps any person to wear regardless of the wrist size. You can use this charger to recharge numerous devices with micro USB charging port. $12.99

SURGE DUO Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station

This is an excellent charging station that you can get to your desk. It comes with dual surge and dual USB charging capabilities. You’ll find the SURGE DUO Dual USB & Dual Surge Charging Station makes it easy to keep the desk well organized.

The USB ports provided with this charging station are intelligent enough to detect your devices and deliver the charging experience that you wish to get. On the other hand, it comes with a convenient LED light, which will help you to get a quick view of charging status. $18.99