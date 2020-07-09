Whether you realize it or not, Big Data is a big deal. Big Data, in short, is a data set so complex and massive that your standard data-processing software is not capable of processing or handling it. We’re not talking about basic spreadsheets and docs.

Think in terms of the content stored on Facebook’s servers or the information Google gathers from smartphones and you’ll understand its scope.

Big Data has increasingly become a big business in today’s enterprise world, and it has created great career opportunities in the process. Whether you are an aspiring data scientist, IT expert, or someone looking to change career paths, there’s plenty of room.

Visit the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you’ll see The Complete Big Data & Power BI Bundle, a complete training guide designed to help you elbow your way into the space.

Includes

Power BI: Beginners Guide to Analyzing Data & Creating Beautiful Dashboards

Beginners Guide to Analyzing Data & Creating Beautiful Dashboards Power Pivot, Power Query & DAX in Excel: Analyze Data at Scale with These Advanced Excel Functions

Analyze Data at Scale with These Advanced Excel Functions Advanced Excel 2019: Delve Into High-Level Consolidation, Analysis & Financial Reporting

Delve Into High-Level Consolidation, Analysis & Financial Reporting Access 2019 – Beginners: Start Your Database Journey by Learning the Fundamentals of MS Access 2019

Start Your Database Journey by Learning the Fundamentals of MS Access 2019 Access 2019 – Advanced: The Next Step to Supercharge Your Microsoft Access & Data Analysis Skills

With more than 250 lessons over five courses, it touches on all things Power BI, Excel, and Access. These are the key apps in the Big Data universe and you’ll need to know them. Fortunately, you’ll come out of the training not only knowing them, but a master. What’s more, you will get certification of completion, too. Show those to your boss and negotiate a raise.

The entire bundle is yours for just $39.99, or a fraction of it’s normal value. Worth upwards of $500 we’re offering our readers a massive 90% discount.

