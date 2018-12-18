Shop AndroidGuys and save hundreds on LG V30+

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to buy electronics and gadgets. Maybe it’s for your loved ones, maybe for a friend, or maybe for yourself. Whatever the reason, or person, now’s an excellent buying season. That goes for phones, like the LG V30+, too.

Although it was introduced in 2017, the LG V30+ is one of the better bargains available today. Why? Because, simply, there’s a lot of phone to be had and it doesn’t cost all that much as we head into the new year.

There’s a lot to like about the LG V30+ and it’s easy to see why it’s usually listed among our favorite and most recommended devices for various carriers. Now’s the time for you to get your hands on the unlocked phone and pair it with your service provider.

Shop the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now and you will find the LG V30+ on sale to the tune of nearly 40 percent off it original price. Indeed, you can buy the handset for a mere $489 and use it with a variety of GSM and CDMA carriers. Among them are Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and a host of prepaid brands, too.

If you’re the kind who likes to check bullet points for details, here you go:

Dimensions: 6″H x 3″L x 0.3″W

Screen size: 6.0 inches

Screen resolution: 2880 x 1440 pixels

Battery capacity: 3,300 mAh

Camera resolution: 16MP + 13MP wide-angle cameras (rear)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 835 2.45 GHz x 4 + 1.9 GHz x 4 Octa-Core MSM8998

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 128 GB

Carrier: Unlocked

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) Operating System

5 MP wide-angle lens

4G LTE connectivity

Mobile hotspot

Rear key with fingerprint sensor

It’s not just about the hardware and specs, mind you, the LG V30+ has an incredible array of software enhancements. The camera experience is still among the best in the industry, and the audio is unlike anything else.

What are you waiting on? Head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and order your LG V30+ for just $489 today and you’ll have it shipped out in two days! That’s plenty of time to get one for under the tree!

