Access 200+ lectures from world-class experts for just $30

Wouldn’t it be great if you could reach out to professionals and experts whenever you’re facing a challenge? Struggling with a problem? Call up a world-class instructor for advice and find out how they might approach the situation.

While it might sound like a dream scenario, the truth is you can access the minds of more than 150 experts across their respective fields. Enter Big Think Edge, a library of some 200 videos, deep dives, and more.

With names like Ariana Huffington, Elon Musk, Bryan Cranston, Andrew Yang, and Chris Hadfield among them, the list of instructors run the knowledge and experience gamut. Indeed, there is content from Ivy League professors, Noble Prize winners, entrepreneurs, and more to help you.

From problem-solving to tips and tricks, business acumen to creative ideas, and everything in between, the library of pre-recorded material is worth the price of admission. But that’s not all of it; there are also live-stream Q&As and new content added weekly, too.

Impressive, no? That’s probably why brands like Citi, Disney, UBS, Pfizer, and others trust it for their teams.

Normally a subscription to Big Think Edge runs $50 per year, but we’re offering it to our readers for only $29.99 right now. In fact, we’re also discounting multiple year options, too.

1 yr subscription – $29.99

2 yr subscription – $49.99

3 yr subscription – $69.99

Lifetime subscription – $159.99

