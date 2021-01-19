Prep for a six-figure career in AWS with this online training bundle

Cloud computing is growing at an incredible rate and many businesses are embracing the technology. The ever-changing structure of how work is done creates huge opportunities, particularly for aspiring IT professionals and developers. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the key player in the space, offering its leading cloud computing platform with reliable and scalable services.

So big is AWS, in fact, that it owns around one-third of the cloud market share and shows no signs of slowing. It’s a multi-billion dollar industry; Amazon reported $11.6 billion for Q3 2020, up 29% in the quarter.

The AG Deals Store has a set of training and practice exams centered around AWS architecture and development. Valued at around $200, we’re offering it for just $80, a savings of nearly 60percent.

There are approximately eight hours of education awaiting you across some 191 lessons. Moreover, it includes access to 10 AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner practice exams. Make your way through each course at your own pace, and rest assured knowing you’ll be prepared to ace various AWS exam. Use your newfound knowledge to impress potential employers when you’re on the hunt for a new career.

Your full bundle includes:

Access 191 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7

Access 10 AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner practice exams

Master the world’s most prominent cloud platform

Improve your career chances

Boost your annual earnings

Learn about cloud concepts like cloud architecture design principles, AWS value proposition & more

Understand AWS shared responsibility mode, access management & the likes

Know the AWS global infrastructure, core services & more

Discover AWS pricing models & account structures

Where to buy

You can purchase the BitDegree Academy AWS Online Courses & Practice Exams for just $80 in the AG Deals Store. Hurry, as this incredible deal will not last forever. If you want the 59% discount, you will need to act fast.

