Get a lifetime of BizPlan’s slick and intuitive software and tools for just $49

How many business ideas do you think started out on the back of a napkin? Don’t answer that, it’s rhetorical. The point is all of the products, services, and tools that we regularly use went through numerous phases of development, often starting out with a simple sketch, bullet point list, or a bunch of thrown-together ideas.

A written record of concepts, thoughts, action items, tasks, and goals is paramount to any good business. That’s where roadmaps, collaboration, and feedback come into play, right?

If you’re on the verge of a killer idea or think you’re sitting on the next big thing, pay attention to the offer we have in store for you today. Right now you can score a lifetime subscription to Bizplan for just $49.

BizPlan

Use drag & drop templates to formulate your business plan

Complete a plan in any order you want w/ self-paced progress tracking

Perform team salary forecasts & access easy-to-use financial templates

Import financial data from popular tools, like Xero & QuickBooks

Share your plan online & collaborate w/ investors and stakeholders

Get the whole team involved w/ threaded comments in every section across the entire plan

Join the world's largest business funding network on earth, Fundable, for additional fees

Why go with Bizplan? Because it has a slick, intuitive interface with drag-and-drop tools, templates, and more. It’s a full-on dashboard that has everything you need to walk your business from one stage to the next, and beyond.

Use Bizplan to plan online and collaborate with other members of the team; threaded comments make it easy to track conversations. Share internally, or fold in outside investors and watch your business take off.

Availability

If you were to purchase an account to Bizplan at its website, you’d pay $249 per year, and that’s still a great investment. But, you can go through AndroidGuys and pick up a lifetime account for just $49. That’s a fraction of the cost with no limit to its term.

