Black Drone with Dual HD 4K Camera

Take to the skies and see the world in a whole new way. This foldable Black Drone with Dual HD 4K Cameras is your opportunity to see the world from above. For only $74.95, you can see the world through your phone with this drone’s 3-axis gimbal, HD camera, GPS, and more.

What you get

This GPS-enabled drone has two high-definition cameras onboard capable of capturing HD photos and video. With the included 3-axis mechanical gimbal and electronic image stabilization, your shots won’t be blurry.

You can lock the altitude and direction for stable and easy flying. Enjoy a 1,200m radius so you can fly higher and further.

This drone features a foldable design as well as the following:

  • 4K camera to capture high-quality photos and videos
  • An altitude hold mode to provide stable flight
  • A headless mode to lock the direction of the remote
  • Gesture control, so you can control the drone with the point of a finger
  • Optical flow for more accurate and stable hovering flight
  • One-key automatic return so it can find its way back automatically
  • Remote control to navigate your drone from a greater distance

Enjoy the view to capture stable HD photos and videos from above. At only $74.95, Black Drone with Dual HD 4K Cameras can give you a whole new perspective.

