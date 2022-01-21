Take to the skies and see the world in a whole new way. This foldable Black Drone with Dual HD 4K Cameras is your opportunity to see the world from above. For only $74.95, you can see the world through your phone with this drone’s 3-axis gimbal, HD camera, GPS, and more.

What you get

This GPS-enabled drone has two high-definition cameras onboard capable of capturing HD photos and video. With the included 3-axis mechanical gimbal and electronic image stabilization, your shots won’t be blurry.

You can lock the altitude and direction for stable and easy flying. Enjoy a 1,200m radius so you can fly higher and further.

This drone features a foldable design as well as the following: 4K camera to capture high-quality photos and videos

An altitude hold mode to provide stable flight

A headless mode to lock the direction of the remote

Gesture control, so you can control the drone with the point of a finger

Optical flow for more accurate and stable hovering flight

One-key automatic return so it can find its way back automatically

Remote control to navigate your drone from a greater distance

Enjoy the view to capture stable HD photos and videos from above. At only $74.95, Black Drone with Dual HD 4K Cameras can give you a whole new perspective.