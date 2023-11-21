The holidays are swiftly approaching, and with Black Friday on the horizon, there are tons of deals to choose from. Below are some great deals on headphones and earbuds for the music fan in your life. Some of these deals are already live while others won’t be available until Friday, November 24.

1More Omthing Wireless Headphones – $9.99

Originally priced at $29.99, the Omthing Wireless Headphones from 1More are on sale for $9.99 until November 27. These Bluetooth headphones feature a neckband design with a 12-hour battery life for music lovers who don’t like to spend more time listening and less time charging.

1More PistonBuds Pro – $32.49 or less

We reviewed the PistonBuds Pro earlier this year and found they offered impressive sound quality with active noise cancellation, along with up to 7.5 hours of listening time from a single charge, or 30 hours overall. The PistonBuds Pro usual retail price is $49.99, but for Black Friday, you can grab them for $32.49 or less from Amazon.

1More SonoFlow – $63.99

Previously, I had the chance to check out the 1More SonoFlow, and I found them nearly perfect for the $100 asking price. At $63.99, the 1More SonoFlow are a fantastic bargain. They feature the LDAC codec for great sound quality, up to 70 hours of battery life, and active noise cancellation.

1More Fit SE S30 – $54.99

Not everyone likes having earbuds that jam into their ear canal, and for those people, 1More makes the open-ear 1More Fit SE S30 Bluetooth Headphones. They feature up to 30 hours battery life with 10 hours from a single charge, and IPX5 water resistance. The retail price is $69.99, but you can grab them for $54.99 from Amazon this Black Friday.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – $199

Bose has made a name for itself for being one of the top headphone makers with stellar sound and active noise cancellation. This Black Friday, it is discounting the 2022 flagship model of its QuietComfort earbud lineup from $279 to $199. That’s big savings on some great-sounding earbuds with top-notch ANC and up to 24 hours of listening time, 6 hours consecutive.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra – $249

If you’re looking for Bose’s latest and greatest, then the 2023 model will cost you an additional $50. The new QuietComfort Ultra comes with Spatial Audio, world-class noise cancellation, noise-rejecting mics, and more. The regular retail price is $300, but you can save $50 if you pick up a pair this Black Friday.

OneOdio OpenRock Pro – $103.99

For more fans of the open-ear designed earbuds, OneOdio has its OpenRock Pro on sale for 20% off this Black Friday. These earbuds use air conduction technology that allows you to listen to your music without being cut off from the world around you. Not only do the OpenRock Pro headphones help keep you aware of your surroundings, but they also have a long 19-hour battery life from a single charge or up to 46 hours overall. We were blown away by the battery life when we reviewed them earlier this year.

OneOdio OpenRock S – $79.99

OneOdio’s OpenRock S earbuds, offer another option for open-ear headphone fans with some savings over the Pro version. The OpenRock S still make use of air-conduction technology and even offer up to 60 hours of battery life while saving you some cash. Normally priced at $99.99, you can pick them up for $79.99 until November 27 from Amazon.

Sony WF-1000XM5 – $248

Sony makes some of my favorite active noise-cancelling earbuds. I’ve had the chance to review several pairs over the years and they are always my top pick. Now’s your chance to save $50 off the retail price and grab yourself a pair of one of the best wireless earbuds on the market with stunning audio quality featuring the LDAC codec, class-leading ANC performance, and a battery that will last up to 8 hours of consecutive listening time or 24 hours with the case.

Sony WH-1000XM5 – $328

Similar to Sony’s class-leading earbuds, the WH-1000XM5 are some of the best over-the-ear headphones on the market. They offer outstanding noise cancellation, fantastic audio quality, and up to 30 hours of battery life. Normally priced at $399, you can pick them up this Black Friday for only $328.

