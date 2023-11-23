Whether you have a side hustle or you just like creating gifts for family and friends, Black Friday has some of the best deals around for those who like to tinker and make things.

AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer – $319

Using a 3D printer can be as frustrating as it can be fun, but it doesn’t have to be. Technology has come a long way with 3D printers and there are now some models that are nearly tinker-free. Our friends over at Anker sell such a 3D printer under its AnkerMake lineup. You can pick up the entry-level M5C AnkerMake 3D Printer this Black Friday for $319 saving $80 off of the retail price.

The AnkerMake M5C prints at speeds up to 500 mm/s, has a bed that measures 220 x 220 x 250 mm with an auto-leveling feature, and it prints PLA, PLA+, ABS, TPU, and PETG. Making it perfect for newbies and veterans of the 3D printing world.

Bambu Lab P1P 3D Printer – $539

Another brand that has made itself known for making user-friendly 3D printers is Bambu Lab. During Black Friday sales, you can pick up its popular P1P 3D printer for $539 saving $160 off the retail price.

The P1P 3D Printer sports a top speed of 20,000 mm/s with active vibration compensation to help your prints turn out well even at higher speeds. It has a bed size of 256 x 256 x 256 mm and auto bed leveling to ensure your first layer always goes down smoothly. It supports a variety of filaments, such as PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, and more. It’s just right for those looking for a 3D printer that’s quick to set up and easy to use out of the box.

Bricker Builds

One of the only good things to come out of the pandemic was I discovered the relaxing hobby of building Lego models. While Lego has plenty of sets to keep enthusiasts busy, if you want something truly special you’ll need to check out Bricker Builds. Their sets are designed by Lego masters and feature characters from your favorite movies and games. I was stunned by how amazing the Spider-Man bust turned out that they sent us for review. The only downside is the price, but right now is your chance to grab one at a discount during the Black Friday sales.

InfiRay P2 Pro Thermal Camera – $219

I had the opportunity to review the InfiRay P2 Pro Thermal Camera recently and had a blast monitoring the temperature of everything around me. It’s great for checking the performance of your various gadgets and computers or DIY’ers who want to check for issues around the house or on your vehicles. Between November 23-29, you can pick up one at a discount for $219, saving you $20 off the retail price. Additionally, we have a coupon code for our readers to take another 5% off with androidguy5 dropping the total to $208.

LaserPecker LP4 – $1,559

The LP4 is the world’s first portable dual laser capable of working on wood, acrylic, glass, leather, stone, stainless steel, aluminum alloy, gold, silver, plastic, and more. It has a lineup of accessories to make it even more versatile when working with different materials, and you can choose between the LaserPecker app or Lightburn.

LaserPecker has done a fantastic job making a lineup of easy-to-use laser engravers for us crafters and creators. I instantly fell in love with the LP2 model I had the chance to review earlier this year, and now, LaserPecker is offering some amazing deals on several of its most popular products.

In particular, the LP4 is discounted by $440 from November 24-27, that’s on top of having deals for the LP2 and LX1 models as well. In addition, everyone who orders between November 24-27 will receive the Bluetooth dongle for connecting it to your computer and the batch button as a free gift.

