If you have a gamer in your life, or you’re just shopping for yourself, there are tons of Black Friday deals out there to choose from. Here’s a list of some of our favorites to help you win the holidays and save some cash in the process.

Asus ROG Ally – $600

The ROG Ally from Asus is one of the top PC gaming handhelds on the market with a gorgeous 7-inch 1080p LCD screen featuring a 120hz refresh rate. It packs an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage with a microSD card slot for expansion, and has support for Asus’s external GPU.

Recently, I’ve been using one and I’m in love with it. It’s perfect for gamers who want to play on the go or just from the couch. The Asus ROG Ally’s original retail price was $700, but during Black Friday sales you can pick it up for $600 directly from Asus or from Best Buy if you’re a Best Buy Plus or Total member.

Boulies Ninja Pro Gaming Chair – $339

The best deal from Boulies this Black Friday is its Ninja Pro Gaming Chair with a $60 discount dropping it down to $339.99. It features a mix of Ultraflex PU leather and microfiber suede for comfort and breathability, along with a reclining mechanism, an 8-way adjustable armrest, and it includes head and lumbar pillows.

GameSir X2 Pro – $63.99

The GameSir X2 Pro is perfect for mobile gamers who are looking to play streaming games on their mobile phones. We reviewed the X2 Pro last year and found it to be the perfect match for Xbox Game Pass or any other cloud gaming service. Additionally, it features two programmable back buttons and a USB Type-C connection for gaming with zero lag. There is also a USB Type-C input for charging while gaming so you won’t have to worry about your battery dying on you. Normally priced at $79.99, you can grab one for $63.99 until November 27.

GameSir X3 – $79.99

While the X2 Pro is perfect for cloud gaming, the GameSir X3 is more suited for hardcore mobile gamers thanks to its built-in fan to keep your phone cooler for increased performance. It also works great for cloud gaming if you like to swap between local and game streaming, and just like the X2 Pro, the X3 also includes a USB Type-C connection for lag-free gaming and an input for charging while playing. You’d usually have to shell out $100 for the GameSir X3, but you can grab it now for only $79.99.

GameSir T4 Pro – $28.79

The GameSir T4 Pro is the controller to get if you play on PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, or all of the above. It covers the majority of gaming platforms out there and works over 2.4GHz (with dongle), Bluetooth 4.0, and wired connections making it a versatile controller for most gamers. Even better, it can be had for only $28.79 this holiday season saving you a little over seven dollars off the retail price.

PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Console w/ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle – $499

A PlayStation 5 alone will set you back $499, but if you want to grab the latest slim version of the console with one of the highest-rated new games, then this bundle is for you. For Spider-Man fans, this will be a no-brainer—and if you’re on the hunt for some additional games—make sure to check out the PlayStation Store’s Black Friday deals.

Steam Deck LCD edition – $349

Valve hasn’t announced any official deals for Black Friday yet, but with the release of the new Steam Deck OLED edition, the LCD versions have seen a price drop as they clear out the older model. Now is the perfect time to grab one at a discount with prices starting at $349 for the 64GB model, $399 for the 256GB model, and $449 for the 512GB LCD model with anti-glare etched glass.

Steelseries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless – $134.99

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to review the Arctis Nova 7P Wireless from Steelseries, and it is an amazing gaming headset. It’s lightweight, the ear cups breathe to keep your ears from overheating, there’s a dongle for lag-free audio, and most importantly, it sounds great. It regularly retails for $179.99, so picking it up for $134.99 is a bargain. It’ll also work for most gamers out there because there is a version for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max – $129.95

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is compatible with PlayStation, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. It uses a dongle for a lag-free wireless connection, has top-notch audio quality, and offers up to 40 hours of battery life from a single charge. I found it a little bulky to wear when I reviewed it this year, but I couldn’t deny it had a crystal clear mic and great sound quality for jumping into my favorite games. It will usually set you back $179.99, but with this Black Friday deal, it can be yours for only $129.95.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV or Forza Horizon 5 Bundle – $439.99 or $449.99

Microsoft currently has the Xbox Series X on sale, and you can get it even cheaper if you purchase the Diablo IV bundle, or you can grab the Forza Horizon 5 bundle for the same price as the standalone console. There’s really no reason to not pick up one of the bundles if you’re interested in getting an Xbox Series X. Either way, you get a free game or an additional $10 off the sale price of the console alone.

