Just $60, Blurams outdoor security camera packs siren, alarm, facial recognition and more

Believe it or not, it’s holiday shopping season time. As such, you’ll likely have plenty of packages being delivered over the next few weeks. Do you need to ensure that those boxes are being delivered? Worried about someone walking away with a gift? Consider an outdoor camera, such as the blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera.

Priced just $60 right now, the camera is easy to install and even easier to manage. Feel free to leave your home without worrying about what happens in your absence. Designed with IP65 water and weather resistance, it works just as well indoors, too.

Smart integration. Use voice command to view the security camera live stream

Use voice command to view the security camera live stream Face recognition. Differentiate humans, pets, & other moving objects

Differentiate humans, pets, & other moving objects Siren & flashing alarm. Communicate with your guests when they’re at your door

Communicate with your guests when they’re at your door IP65 weather-resistant. Keep recording in the ever-changing outdoor environment

This security camera is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and even IFTTT for custom rules and actions. It comes with a power adapter and own mounting setup so you don’t have to worry about any extra accessories.

Typically, this security system goes for $89, but for a limited time, you can purchase it for 33% off at just $59.99.

