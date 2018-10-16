Boost your reading speeds and comprehension with this $19 bundle

There are a number of reasons to improve your reading speed and comprehension. For starters, it simply saves you time, and that’s something we can all appreciate. Moreover, retention and concentration go up when you’re a more efficient reader.

Did you know that you can improve your reading speed? Yep! Not only that, but you can lock away things in your brain and more easily recall them later on. This can help in all sorts of environments including school and work.

You may not realize this, but your reading could be all that separates you from a new role at work. Are you being held back or missing out on pay raises because of something as simple as reading comprehension? It’s time to change that.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store is currently offering an excellent set of training around speed reading and learning. Priced only $19 (96 percent off) right now, the 2018 Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle: Lifetime Subscription is an award-winning bundle that will boost your mental sharpness.

Instruction starts with lifetime access to e-reading app Spreeder CX 2018 which helps you focus on boosting your RSVP (rapid serial visual presentation) skills. This is the physical motion of your eye scanning page of text.

Using less eye movement, your pace will quicken, ultimately leading many students to speed increases of up to 3,400 times. The best part? You should experience full retention of all the information you’ve read.

The companion course 7 Speed Reading EX 2018 centers around remembering from your increased reading. Kill off off the lazy habits and you’ll be on the way to 100 percent retention.

Both of these courses are yours for life so feel free to revisit them as often as you need. Worthy nearly $500, it’s only $19 today, a savings of more than 95 percent.

