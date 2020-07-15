Knock out your summer reading on the BOOX Poke2, just $189.99

How do you read your books? Is it traditional paperback and hardback stuff? Audio-only? Leather-bound scrolls? Phones, tablets, and laptops?

If you’re reading your books on a phone or tablet, you’re doing yourself a disservice. That’s a lot of unnecessary strain on your eyes and likely a poor result in the process. If you want to read things digitally, do yourself a favor and start reading books and documents on an eReader like the newly-launched BOOX Poke2.

Available in our Deals Store today for just $189.99, this portable 6-inch unit features a 4th generation e Ink display with some 32 adjustable frontlights. In other words, sunlight isn’t going to throw a glare at you and the writing will be incredibly crisp in all conditions.

Indeed, the BOOX Poke2, is powered by Android 9 and allows for installation of third party reading apps and titles. And thanks to the octa-core processor under the hood, it’s a snappy and speedy experience.

BOOX Poke2 Features

4th generation E Ink Carta display gives sharper & clearer text

6″ lets you easily slide the tablet into your pocket & carry it around

Octa-core processor ensures smooth loading & running of all docs and apps

Latest Android 9.0 OS allows you to install a lot of 3rd party reading apps & titles on the go

32-level adjustable frontlights to reach your optimal color temperature & read anytime, anywhere

Buy Yours Today!

What are you waiting for? Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and order your BOOK Poke2 and chip away at that summer reading list. Grab it while it’s here for just $189.99.

