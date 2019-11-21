The sweatproof Brio wireless earbuds hit their lowest price yet

White, corded headphones were all the rage a few years ago, but today’s all about wireless freedom. You aren’t hip unless you’ve got two tiny earphones to toss in your ear. To that end, the Brio earbuds (from Ascape Audio) are an affordable and practical pair to consider. And right now they’re at their lowest price yet.

Whether you’re just looking for something to throw in for the commute, walk across campus, or downtime, these work well. Moreover, they’ve got IP67 resistance to water and sweat so they’ll take a splash or two. Should you get all hot and sweaty on a 5K run or half hour on the elliptical, these won’t break down or deteriorate.

COUPON CODE: BFSAVE15

With eight hours of listening per charge, the Brio are handy to have around even when you’re not listening to music. Indeed, the built-in microphone lets you take call hands-free. The travel case charges the earbuds up over and over, with a total of 50 hours of listening.

Brio Features

Enjoy up to 8 hours of listening on a single charge

Get a crisp, clean connection thanks to new Bluetooth 5.0

Stay connected by making & taking calls w/ the built-in mic

Recharge fast thanks to the portable charging case

The Brio earphones come with three sets of silicon eartips so you’re sure to get the fit that works best for you. Pick yours up in Gun Metal or White and change the way you commute. Or work out… remember that resolution you made in January? Maybe you’ll be ready for the one that’s just a few weeks off.

Save Today!

The typical retail price for the Brio is listed at $150 but we’re offering them for less than $47 right now. What’s more, it’s even cheaper if you purchase two pair. To take advantage of the limited time pricing, enter coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout. Hurry, the extra 15% discount only runs through the end of November.

Not to worry, though, because even if you miss out on the extra savings, you can still get them for $54.99 a piece. Moreover, a two-pack of the headphones is still only $99.99.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!