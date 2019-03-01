Learn to code your own Fortnite or Apex Legends style game for $10

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). Fortnite. Apex Legends.

Battle royale games are all the rage in 2019. Just about anyone who picks up a gaming controller is logging online to play one of these titles. The latest one, Apex Legends, picked up some 25 million players in the first week after launch.

The trend started a few years back and appears to show no signs of slowing. That sound you hear is opportunity knocking.

We know that you’ve had an idea for your own battle royale style game. Isn’t it time you put that kick-ass concept together and actually made it into a real-world game?

If you’ve ever considered getting into designing your own games, you’ll absolutely need to understand Unity. It’s the preferred engine for game developers and is the platform behind top titles like Superhot and Wasteland 2.

This enormous, 9-level course will take you from absolute zero to Battle Royale hero. That is, you’ll build a multiplayer game from scratch. From getting familiar with the game engine Unity to implementing artificial intelligence, this course has you covered from start to finish.

With more than 300 lectures spanning 55 hours, this is exactly where you’d want to start when it comes to designing games.

Your full bundle includes:

Access 301 lectures & 55 hours of content 24/7

Code in C# & navigate the Unity game engine

Control & customize your very own hero

Make an unforgettable & unforgiving game arena

Gain the tools to make any weapon your game needs

Learn how to use artificial intelligence in the games you make

Set up a local game w/ a local server & a global server with player vs player support

